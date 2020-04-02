Mayor Lori Lightfoot chooses former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for Chicago's next police superintendent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6069630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago Police Board has chosen two outsiders and an insider for its top three finalists for Chicago's next police superintendent.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as her pick for Chicago's new police superintendent Thursday.Lightfoot announced her pick at a press conference Thursday afternoon, a day after the Chicago Police Board announced its three finalists for CPD's top role.The City Council will now need to approve Lightfoot's appointment."David Brown's track record of integrity, honor and legitimacy exemplifies what it means to be a Chicago police officer," Lightfoot said. "Through his nationally-recognized leadership and years of on-the-ground work to create a culture rooted in transparency, accountability and community policing, he will build on our all-hands-on-deck effort to create real, widespread and lasting public safety in our communities."Brown joined the Dallas Police Department in 1983, and he was appointed to police chief in 2010. He made national headlines in 2016 when a gunman fatally shot four Dallas officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer during a peaceful protest in the city's downtown."While we may hail from different backgrounds and walks of life, as police officers, we are all united to answer a call to rise and serve our fellow neighbors, communities and cities," said Chief David Brown. "I want to thank Mayor Lightfoot for giving me this honor to serve alongside Chicago's 13,000 police officers and build upon this city's historic crime reductions and reform efforts that will create not only a safer city, but also a stronger Chicago Police Department."Chicago's next top cop will head a 13,000 member department and deal with a tall order of issues, such as the consent decree, gun violence and a police union contract.On Wednesday, the Chicago Police Board nominated two outsiders and one insider from a pool of 25 applicants. Beyond Brown, the finalists were current Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman and CPD Deputy Chief Ernest Cato.Of the nominees, Ernest Cato was known for rising through the ranks of the Chicago Police Department. Recently, the 54-year-old was promoted to CPD deputy chief, in charge of three West Side police districts.Kristen Ziman is the police chief of Illinois' second largest city, Aurora. Ziman, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, was pushed into the national spotlight last year following the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt warehouse.The FOP was pushing for an outsider, former Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Sean Malinowski, who did not make the list of finalists, nor did a Latino candidate.Members of City Council's Latino Caucus called the board's decision disappointing.The police board would not comment on candidates that didn't make the final cut.