Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, paralyzed while breaking up Beverly bar fight, gets married

'He lost his ability to walk, but he's never lost his ability for life': Patrick Golden, Danny's father

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago couple tied the knot on Saturday more than a year after the groom suffered a life-altering injury.

Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was paralyzed in a shooting while breaking up a fight at a Beverly bar.

On Saturday, Golden and his fiancée, Casey Saflarsky, celebrated a day the couple and their families were looking forward to.

It was a beautiful day for a fall wedding at Church of the Holy Family, where, inside, all eyes were on a couple who only have eyes for each other.

"They're such a great couple, and they both love each other so much, and they'll get through everything they can together," said Bridget Fasan, Danny's cousin.

It seems that the couple's vows were put to the test even before this day.

It was July of 2022 when Golden, a Chicago police officer, was paralyzed after he was shot while breaking up a fight outside of a bar in Beverly. He was off-duty at the time.

Casey has been by his side on his road to recovery.

"There's nobody I've met who loves the city more than he does. The injury he had, he overcame that. He's a tough kid, strong person, and Casey's even stronger, if you can believe that," said Jeff Budz, Danny's childhood friend.

Both the bride and groom come from big families. They tied the knot in front of more than 500 guests, including police officers, firefighters and Danny's friends from the Army.

All wished the couple well as they start this new chapter in their lives.

"We appreciate all the support we've gotten from across the country for Danny after his injury," said John Golden, Danny's younger brother.

Patrick Golden is the groom's proud father.

"He lost his ability to walk, but he's never lost his ability for life," Patrick said.

Patrick said his son is getting married to a great lady.

"This is just one of many great days he's gonna have for the rest of his life," Patrick said.