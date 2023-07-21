The Chicago Police Department is seeking help finding a man wanted for the sexual assault of a woman he followed into a Lincoln Park apartment.

Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman after following her into Lincoln Park apartment: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sense of fear lingered on a Lincoln Park street on Friday as neighbors are now keeping their eyes peeled for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking inside of an apartment.

"It could've been anyone of us," one neighbor said. "I can't believe that it's happening here. I always have felt safe living down this street. I purposefully moved over here to this area to feel safe, and so, if that's happening in our neighborhood, that's kind of concerning to me."

It happened on July 8 just before 3:30 a.m. on North Sheffield Avenue near Armitage.

Police said just as the woman was about to enter the apartment, the suspect walked up behind her and assaulted her before running away.

"I keep a pepper spray at all times, as well. I try to keep myself safe and aware of my surroundings, but I know that nothing's guaranteed. You just got to look out for yourself and others," the neighbor said.

Pictures of the alleged attacker were captured at a CTA train station. Police released those images on Friday.

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, 160 to 175 pounds, and looked to be between the ages of 25 to 35. He had short, balding black hair with unshaven facial hair.

The suspect was also seen wearing a black t-shirt and multi-colored drawstrings.

"I feel just like tremendous empathy towards her, and I hope we can figure out who this guy is," the neighbor said.

There are several home cameras on that block. Police are asking those neighbors to check their video for that day between the times of 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood