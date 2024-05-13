WATCH LIVE

Woman shot, killed in kitchen in Washington Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 13, 2024 9:26AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed on the city's South Side Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 9:56 p.m. in the 6100-block of South King Drive in Washington Park.

A woman, 23, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

No one is in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

CPD Area One Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

