Lincoln Park Zoo hosts after-hours 'OkSOBERfest' celebration, alcohol-free Oktoberfest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo and Chicago AF are hosting Oksoberfest, an all-new, adults-only, non-alcoholic version of Germany's favorite celebration, Oktoberfest! It takes place Sunday, September 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Grab your lederhosen and swing by to sample non-alcoholic beers and zero-proof craft cocktails and snack on traditional foods, such as wurst and jumbo soft pretzels complete with mustard flights.

Want to learn about the history of Oktoberfest? Stop by and see our award-winning community partners, DANK Haus German American Cultural Center to learn how it all started and what it's all really about!

This inaugural event is for anyone 21 years or older. It's an exciting night at the zoo, like any other, just without the booze. Whether you are sober, sober curious, not drinking for any reason, or would just like to socialize for a night without alcohol around, come on out and join the party! You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite here.

Ticket includes:

After-hours access to the zoo, featuring animal viewing without the kids and crowds

Unlimited samples of non-alcoholic or alcohol-removed craft beer or wine, along with zero-proof

cocktails from local and national NA brands

Free rides on the AT &T Endangered Species Carousel

Live polka music from The Dirndolls

Lawn games and other entertainment

Special menu featuring wurst, pretzels with mustard, and other German treats available for purchase