Lincoln Park Zoo to temporarily close, launch YouTube series after annual ZooLights celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo is going online.
Once the Zoo Lights event is over, the zoo will close temporarily from January 4 through March 4.
The zoo held the annual holiday lights tradition mid other cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the zoo said due to a loss of revenue because of the pandemic the event will not be free.
During the closure it will launch a new YouTube series called, "Stay Tuned to the Zoo."
"Lincoln Park Zoo's mission is to connect people with nature and we stay true to that, despite the unprecedented challenges the pandemic has presented," said Zoo Director Megan Ross, Ph.D. "We are committed to ensuring Chicagoans can enjoy the zoo, free of charge, even if our gates are closed so we have created programming everyone can enjoy from the comfort of their homes."
New episodes will air on the Lincoln Park Zoo YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday starting January 5.
Episodes will feature many of the species across the zoo from giraffes, to Japanese macaques, to meerkats! Each episode will also highlight different activities kids and families can do together at home related to animal care or behavior.
