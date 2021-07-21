Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run ID'd; Driver, 18, turns himself in, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in north suburban Lincolnwood Sunday night has turned himself in to police.

Police said the 18-year-old male came to the Lincolnwood Police Department accompanied by his attorney Tuesday and admitted to his involvement.

Marcia D. Morris, 63, of Chicago, was found unresponsive in the roadway in the eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue between McCormick Blvd. and Town Center Drive just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

She was transported to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, where she died a short time later.

Investigators said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and turned over the vehicle involved in the incident, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, for evidence processing.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, police have not yet released the driver's identity.

Lincolnwood police said criminal charges are expected, but none have been filed at this time.

Please note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lincolnwoodtraffic fatalitieshit and run
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot gives COVID update; IL reports 745 new cases
Amber Alert canceled: 4 kids missing from Racine located
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
88 demand drug convictions from corrupt CPD sergeant be thrown out
Arrest made months after teacher died in drug cartel shootout
CPD 'unprepared' for unrest following death of George Floyd: report
Getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton murder sentenced to 42 years
Show More
3 more states added back to Chicago travel advisory
Evanston rally defends critical race theory after lawsuit
Pritzker hopes COVID response helps him win 2nd term
3M COVID vaccine shots leave Chicago for Guatemala
2 outdoor diners struck by out-of-control car
More TOP STORIES News