Lincolnwood fire spreads from garage to home, leaves 1 dead

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a house fire in north suburban Lincolnwood Monday.

Firefighters said the blaze was first reported in a garage, and flames quickly spread to the home in the 6900-block of North Karlov Avenue.

"When I pulled up, we had smoke pouring out of the garage. Shortly after, we had a fire erupt from a window," said Battalion Chief Clyde Heineman, Lincolnwood Fire Department.

A male victim who was unresponsive when he was pulled from the home was rushed to St. Francis Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
