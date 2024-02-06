Lindblom High School to host Ceramics Soup Night fundraiser to benefit homeless shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lindblom Math and Science Academy will host Ceramics Soup Night on Wednesday.

Students started crafting the soup bowls in December as part of their service learning project.

All proceeds will benefit Hugs No Slugs, a nonprofit organization run by Englewood Barbie. The nonprofit's goal is to build a homeless shelter on the South Side of Chicago.

Guests will get the chance to purchase a student-crafted ceramic bowl and enjoy soup donated by Antique Taco. Only cash will be accepted.

Ceramics Soup Night will be in the foyer and social room at Lindblom at 6130 South Wolcott Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.