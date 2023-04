Shannon Harvey from Lindblom High School joins ABC7 to talk about her success and college plans.

Lindblom Math and Science Academy senior accepted to 10 colleges, universities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high school senior from Lindblom Math and Science Academy is making Chicago Proud.

Shannon Harvey was accepted to ten colleges and universities across the country, including Yale University. Per Chicago public school officials,

Harvey is the first Lindblom student to received an acceptance letter from Yale.

She joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about her accomplishments. Harvey also said she would be attending Stanford University in the fall 2023.