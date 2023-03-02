2 Chicago area residents charged in Ohio cryptocurrency scheme after Lisle company raided

Lisle police helped the U.S. Secret Service execute a search warrant at the headquarters to S & P Solutions, also known as Bitcoin of America.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators in Ohio are shedding new light into a Secret Service raid that happened in suburban Lisle on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Cleveland say two Chicago area residents are among three people facing multiple charges for allegedly owning and operating cryptocurrency kiosks.

Authorities said eight victims are in northeast Ohio, but they believe there could be many more.

Lisle police told the I-Team they helped the U.S. Secret Service execute a search warrant at the headquarters to S & P Solutions, also known as Bitcoin of America.

The COO of that company told the I-Team they are collaborating with authorities in Ohio.