Drone captures aftermath of apparent Lisle house explosion

The aftermath of an apparent Lisle house explosion was caught on video.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Neighbors said they heard a house explode in the western suburbs on Saturday afternoon.

The apparent explosion happened in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue. Lisle police said they are helping the Lisle Woodridge Fire Department with their response to the incident.

People who live nearby said they heard the explosion. It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the home when the apparent explosion happened, or if anyone was injured in the blast.

There is a large police and fire department presence nearby. Nicor Gas said it received reports of an explosion, and is assisting emergency responders.

"Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our customers and community. We ask for your patience as we continue to respond to this event and will provide updates as we learn more," the company said.

Officials did not provide further information about the incident, but police asked people to avoid the area.

