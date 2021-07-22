product recalls

Muffins sold in Walmart, 7-Eleven recalled for possible listeria contamination

Listeria symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea
EMBED <>More Videos

Muffin recall Walmart: Possible listeria contamination spurs FDA alert

Walmart and 7-Eleven are among the stores that sold muffins that have been recalled for possible listeria contamination.

The muffins are from Give and Go Prepared Foods.

They were sold under a variety of brand names, including Freshness Guaranteed, Uncle Wally's, the Worthy Crumb and store brands at Walmart (Great Value, Marketside), 7-Eleven and Stop and Shop.

The recalled items include blueberry, chocolate chip, banana nut, Oreo and corn muffins.

The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins are part of the recall.

FDA



SEE ALSO: NYC couple sues Peloton after 4-year-old pinned by treadmill, suffers burns

You can find a complete list on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

The recall is limited solely to the products listed, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, the FDA said, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

"We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the FDA said.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA said.

Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them, the FDA said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfdalisteriarecallu.s. & worldwalmart7 elevenconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRODUCT RECALLS
Rare bacteria found in Walmart room spray linked to 2 deaths
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic
Nearly 200K COVID-19 rapid test kits recalled
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News