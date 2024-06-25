Ice cream recall: Products sold by Jeni's, Chipwich, more brands may have listeria contamination

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Totally Cool, Inc., a Maryland-based company, is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products due to the possibility of listeria contamination.

The products were sold by popular brands like Jeni's, Hershey's, Chipwich, Dolcezza and more.

Recalled Friendly's Ice Cream products

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, people with weakened immune systems and the elderly. It causes symptoms like high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women.

Totally Cool said the products were sold nationwide. They have since ceased production and distribution of the products, but is taking preventative measures but also recalling them. If you have any of the affected products, you can either return it to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of it immediately. Do not consume the affected products.

Complete list of recalled ice cream

Friendly's

60 fl oz Celebration Ice Cream Cake

40 fl oz Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate 30 fl oz 6" Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Vanilla & Chocolate 60 fl oz 8" Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery For Love of Chocolate Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake

Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake

Hershey's Ice Cream

38 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake

110 fl oz vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cake

4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cones

4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Polar Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches

Yelloh!

4 fl oz Vanilla Nut Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Pecan Praline Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Chip & Mint Ice Cream Sundae Cones

4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches

4 fl oz Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

Marco

3.8 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Sandwiches

3.8 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Sandwiches

16 fl oz Dulce De Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Turkish Mocha Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel and Peanut Butter Caramel Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Moroccan Honey Nut Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Green Tea White Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

Jeni's

3.5 fl oz Chocolate Silk Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

3.5 fl oz Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert

3.5 fl oz Mint Chocolate Truffle Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

3.5 fl oz Triple Berry Tart Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Rich Vanilla, 4 fl oz

Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse Premium Ice Cream Sandwich, Marvelous Mint, 4 fl oz

The Frozen Farmer

4 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa's Cookies Ice Cream Sandwiches

16 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa's Cookies

16 fl oz Strawberry Sorbet Pints

16 fl oz Raspberry Sorbet Pints

16 fl oz Orange Cream Frobert Pints

16 fl oz Watermelon Sorbet Pints

ChipWich

4 fl oz The Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich 10 Club Pack, 3 Pack, 24 Pack

16 fl oz Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint

16 fl oz Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint

AMAFruits

3 gallon Acai Sorbet Tubs

3 gallon Dragon Fruit Sorbet Tubs

Taharka

16 fl oz Honey Graham Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Pints

Dolcezza Gelato

16 fl oz Mascarpone & Berries Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Peanut Butter Mash and Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Peanut Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Coffee & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Sugar Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Pints

LaSalle