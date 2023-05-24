Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem talk new live-action 'The Little Mermaid'

Who plays Ursula in the new Little Mermaid? Plainfield, IL native Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem spoke with ABC7 about the new live-action movie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By Thursday evening, people will be at the first showings of "The Little Mermaid" all over Chicago and the nation.

Melissa McCarthy grew up in Plainfield, Illinois, now she's co-starring with Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

"Wow, to be part of that, it's an honor. It's a dream come true for any actor. And, knowing that it's going to affect so many young generations, it's going to be beautiful," Bardem said.

The actors spoke about their iconic characters, and how much fun was it to play "Ursula" and "Triton."

"And I don't like kings, by the way," Bardem laughed. "I'm against monarchy, that's why I can play kings."

"I mean, as fun as you would think it is, multiply that by a million. That you're just like, really, 'this is a job?'" McCarthy said. "I think it all enriched this and watching Javier not just be an angry dad, but a scared dad who loves his daughter. This all became so real and relevant to me."

The actors also weighed in on the film's deeper meaning.

"These are two young people that are fighting, and trying to carve out the life that they have chosen, not the one that they've been assigned, and I find that incredibly relevant in the world today," McCarthy said. "I don't want to talk to me all day. I've got one of me. I want somebody completely different to teach me something, and I think that is so strongly put out in this movie without ever feeling like a lesson. It just simply is the world, it's a better choice for the world."

