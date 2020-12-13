Reward in Little Village hit-and-run that fatally struck man, 86, raised to $25K

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8261266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Little Village family lost a member who was a father, grandfather, great grandfather after being killed by a car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been nearly three weeks since an 86-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Little Village, and his family is still aching for answers.The family of Eliseo Mendoza and activists held a press conference Sunday to encourage anyone with information to come forward.He was struck Nov. 24 near 26th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, just a few blocks from his home.They also raised the reward to $25,000.Chicago Police shared a photo of the SUV involved. It's a dark-colored 2008 to 2012 GMC Acadia.