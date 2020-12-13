hit and run

Reward in Little Village hit-and-run that fatally struck man, 86, raised to $25K

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been nearly three weeks since an 86-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Little Village, and his family is still aching for answers.

The family of Eliseo Mendoza and activists held a press conference Sunday to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

He was struck Nov. 24 near 26th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, just a few blocks from his home.

A Little Village family lost a member who was a father, grandfather, great grandfather after being killed by a car.



They also raised the reward to $25,000.

Chicago Police shared a photo of the SUV involved. It's a dark-colored 2008 to 2012 GMC Acadia.



