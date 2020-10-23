Chicago police shooting critically injures person in Little Village

CHICAGO -- A person was shot by Chicago police Friday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood, according to a Chicago Fire Department official.

The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.

The person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, he said.

Chicago police did not immediately release details.

In September, a man was shot and killed by Chicago police after allegedly lunging at a CPD sergeant with a knife in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side. A week earlier, a man shot two Chicago police officers before being wounded by police in Homan Square on the West Side. Another man was shot by CPD officers in Englewood Aug. 9, prompting a night of unrest involving gunfire and widespread looting in downtown Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
