live with kelly and ryan

New Lenox winner of Halloween house contest surprised on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest surprise New Lenox winner of Halloween house contest

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man got a spooktacular surprise as he was crowned the winner of a national Halloween contest on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Jeff Eggener of New Lenox thought it was just ABC7's Jesse Kirsch showing up to ask about being a finalist. But he was actually the winner of LIVE'S Spooktacular Halloween House Contest.

"You're not just being interviewed by Jesse for the local news. You're actually our grand prize winner. Congratulations!" Kelly Ripa said.

Eggener was stunned to find out he won a Hawaiian vacation worth about $9,000.

"It's just amazing," he said.

SEE ALSO | Haunted Houses 2021 in Chicago, Illinois area: Stateville, 13th Floor and more

He quickly became emotional as he took Kelly and Ryan - and the audience - on a tour.

"You guys got me because I had no idea," Eggener said. "I thought if anything we might be fourth or we didn't make the top five."

His wife Nicole will tell you he's a carpenter who loves his job.

"He's worked really hard," she said. "He's super creative, which you can see, super talented so it's actually it's actually really cool. He deserves it."

And in the middle of it all, there's a spooky photo op that's now a champion's throne. Clearly, there was enough here to put him ahead of the competition. After winning that big vacation, Eggener said he's feeling grateful and honored.

"The rest of the haunts were just beautiful and just, you know, amazing. And to be part of this is just... that's a prize in itself. This is a bonus," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew lenoxlive with kelly and ryanhalloweenryan seacrestkelly ripahaunted house
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Ryan Seacrest Foundation opening 12th 'Seacrest Studio' in NY
Kelly Ripa to release 1st book next year
Laurie Gelman releases 3rd novel, 'Yoga Pant Nation'
Live with Kelly and Ryan Features Hometown Chefs
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News