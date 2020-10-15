Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo uses Billboard Music Award win speech to encourage fans to vote

LOS ANGELES, California -- Lizzo took the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night and quickly sent a strong message.

Her dress was covered in the word "vote."



The former Alief ISD student and University of Houston cougar won the award for "Top Song Sales Artist," and in her acceptance speech, she encouraged her fans to vote.

"Let me tell y'all something. When people try to suppress something it's normally because that thing holds power. They're afraid of your power," Lizzo said. "There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music or protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed."

Billboard tweeted out a photo of Lizzo from backstage.



If you take a closer look, you can see the word "vote" was also painted on one of her nails.

'Our time has come': Lizzo makes waves as Black, plus-size Vogue Magazine cover model
"The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come... if someone like you hasn't done it yet- BE THE FIRST," Lizzo wrote.


Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards
Let's hear it for Lizzo! She won her first-ever Grammy, and then some!

