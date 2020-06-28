Leaders call for protection of local journalists at 'Save Chicago News' rally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State and local leaders are bringing attention to journalists and the dangers many face while covering stories, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests.Labor union and political leaders joined city journalists for a "Save Chicago News" rally Saturday. The group gathered by the Haymarket monument downtown."The public's right to information is at stake more than ever because of the risks journalists face," Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, said in a statement. "Journalists put their health and safety at risk to show how a global pandemic is affecting our city and how protests have roiled the streets of Chicago. They all want to do their jobs in a historic moment, but we have journalists put on the sidelines by furloughs."Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke at the event, along with community leaders.