Roop Sari Palace is the ultimate place to find saris

HOUSTON, Texas -- Roop Sari Palace, located in Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District, is one of the biggest South Asian clothing stores in the US. There are racks and racks through the store, with thousands of saris, Anarkali suits, Kurtis, and Lehenga Choli options. They also have hundreds of jewelry designs to go with any outfit.
A sari is a 6-yard piece of fabric that is worn around the body with a blouse. The sari has been around for centuries, with dozens of styles related to different regions and occasions.

Saris can vary from very plain to over the top glamorous for parties and weddings. You can check out Roop Sari palace at their website roopsari.com or on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13abc13 plusktrklocalishmy go toabc13 plus gandhi district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
IL reports 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths
Triton College COVID vaccine site opens
Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shots
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
'Jeopardy!' announces 4 new guest hosts
Show More
Suspect trying to steal car foiled by snow on South Side
Noble Square carjacking occurs while man shovels: CPD
Mich. dads create giant, spinning 'ice carousel'
Head of alleged illegal gambling ring involving Casey Urlacher pleads guilty
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
More TOP STORIES News