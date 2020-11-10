localish

Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings

WEST PHILADELPHIA -- Sayre Health Center in West Philadelphia has partnered with Penn Medicine to offer barrier-free testing to the community.

That means those looking for a COVID-19 test don't need health insurance to get tested.


The partnership is also offering free flu shots and mental health screenings to help the neighborhood through the pandemic.


These services are important considering healthcare hasn't always been easily accessible for the neighborhood.
philadelphia west philadelphia covid 19 pandemic
