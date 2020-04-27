Be Localish, Support Local

U.S. -- The small businesses we all know and love in our communities are struggling now more than ever. As we face this crisis together, Localish is committed to telling the stories of the small businesses on the frontlines, showcasing the resilience, ingenuity, and compassion of our communities and offering practical ways that local businesses can continue to thrive. That's why we're starting #BeLocalish, to try to find ways to help our local businesses. Next time you order takeout, or take a virtual workout class, or donate to your salon's staff support fund - tag #BeLocalish, and we'll help you spread the word.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
be localish central californiabe localish raleighlocalish central valleycoronavirusbe localish new yorkbe localish houstonbe localish san franciscobe localish philadelphiabe localishbe localish chicagobe localish los angelescovid 19be localish bay areasmall business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House party video draws outrage from Lightfoot, Pritzker
Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's West Side
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Court rules insurers can collect $12B under health care law
Illinois COVID-19 death toll nears 2K with 43K total cases
Longtime Chicago ICU nurse dies of COVID-19, coworkers say
Show More
Major universities pushing to re-open this fall amid virus concerns
President Trump suggests Illinois should not ask for federal COVID-19 bailout
Participate in virtual workshops led by small business owners
What to know about Illinois' 43,903 COVID-19 cases
City launches mobile app for COVID-19 resources
More TOP STORIES News