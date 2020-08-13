localish

Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula delivers over 120K free meals to Bay Area residents

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula has always dedicated itself to providing support to youth in the community, but during COVID-19, their focus has expanded to helping the entire community. In just three months, 400 volunteers have come together to hand out over 120,000 free meals to Bay Area residents.

"People are devoting so much time to make sure that, in a time where there is so much uncertainty, there is one less thing families need to be uncertain about and that's eating," Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula Director of Volunteerism and Community Engagement Remi Sobomehin says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateokgocoronavirus californiafree foodcoronavirusall goodfood drivelocalish
LOCALISH
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens
3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers
Nonprofit serves as "HERO" to BLM protesters across the Bay Area
'A Kids Play About Racism' teaches kids about complexities of racism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago could be next COVID-19 hotspot, researchers warn
Lightfoot highlights police reform model of replacing officers in some situations
Illinois reports 1,834 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
IL lawmaker charged with filing false tax return
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
IL unemployment fraud could lead to tax trouble for victims: FBI
Show More
66K still without power days after severe storms; south suburbs hit hardest
Missing Chicago woman found dead in Humboldt Park
Chicago looters must be prosecuted for actions: FOP president
$10K reward offered in toddler's shooting death in Hammond
Property manager: Chicago homeowners feel unsafe, ready to leave after looting
More TOP STORIES News