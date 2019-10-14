Cactus Music: Houston's oldest independent music store

Houston's oldest independent music store with over 30 years service. Houston's favorite record store, Cactus Music opened in 1975. Since then, it has weathered industry storms and literal storms over the decades but remains a Houston constant. In-store performances are the norm over the weekends on Cactus' small stage, with complimentary Saint Arnold beer available for legal drinkers to drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured
Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at NW Side apartment building
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
Show More
Officer shoots woman inside her Texas home after welfare check
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say
Young chef follows cooking dreams as he waits for new heart
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News