Carson Wentz uplifts Philly community via Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck

Thy Kingdom Crumb is a Philadelphia food truck delivering free meals to any and everyone.Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his brother Zach launched the food truck in partnership with their pastor at Connect Church.The mission behind the meals is to give people a place to gather. There are games and music set up. They also include a side helping of spiritual conversation if the guests are interested. The hope is to spread the word of God with every meal.According to their website, Thy Kingdom Crumb exists to demonstrate the love of God and to infuse His hope by feeding people and uplifting communities.