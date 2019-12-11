Santa baby, come check out this Christmas pop-up bar

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN JOSE, CA -- Walk into Paper Plane in San Jose and you won't find the usual industrial-style cocktail bar. This time of year it is wall-to-wall Christmas.



"We decorate everything like crazy," said Jeremy Christal, who runs the downtown bar. "We are trying to do the most Christmas you can have. Hopefully there is nowhere in this building that you can look without seeing Christmas."

There is gift wrapping on the posts, garland on the booths, Santa hats on the beer taps and ugly Christmas sweaters on the bartenders. But that is not the attraction. People are here for the drinks.

Paper Plane is one of numerous Miracle Christmas pop-up bars that open up in December throughout the country. Besides the holiday decorations, there are also Christmas-inspired cocktail with playful names.



Try the Koala La La. It has gin, eucalyptus bitters and a pine tree liqueur. "It is going to remind you of a Christmas tree," said bartender Ryan Rabena, who serves up the drink in a cocktail glass with a tiny Koala in a Santa outfil on the glass.

The Christmas Carol Barrel comes in a Tiki cocktail mug. It has iced hot chocolate, cocoa-infused Grand Marnier and tequila. It is topped off with powdered cocoa nibs.

"We like to spruce them up and have a little fun," said Christal. "Hopefully we can bring you back to the time when things were fun and playful."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown san joseholidaychristmasalcohollocalishwine barscocktail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Illinois' tax on car trade-ins is going up in 2020
Not all Illinois members of Congress are willing to commit on Trump impeachment vote
2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois
North Riverside Mall treats Chicago kids to holiday shopping spree
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
Show More
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Annual Operation Hope event gives away 2.5K meals in Englewood
Kim Foxx to file motions for first cannabis conviction clearances Wednesday
Parcels unaccounted for after mail truck stolen from Lincoln Park
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
More TOP STORIES News