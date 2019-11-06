Chicago's Last Elevator Operator

One of Chicago's last manual elevator operators understands the novelty of his 'office' in the famous Fine Arts Building."It has its ups and downs," Brian joked about the job.He said he wound up becoming one of the city's last manual elevator operators "the Chicago way.""I knew somebody who knew somebody, and I got an interview," Brian said. "I was hired a week later."Brian said the elevators are well-maintained, reliable and rarely break down."Why automate everything?" he said.