localish

Masks2All distributes more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals in SF

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, face mask requirements became an absolute necessity and that necessity highlighted a disparity for thousands of unhoused individuals in the Bay Area.

"Masks are a resource that seem like very simple, but not necessarily everyone has access or the resources to get it," Masks2All Founder Juliana Zhao states.


According to Masks2All Founder Neeknaz Abari, she witnessed this inequality every day. "We were living in Berkeley. We noticed that a lot of people who were living on our street didn't have any sort of face covering, and we were really worried about the potential for COVID to be spreading among that community," Abari explains.

"Not a single person on our team could have foreseen the amount of impact that we ended up having," Abari shares.

For more information on Masks2All, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleysan franciscokgoface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusall goodcovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Disney, Feeding America provide fresh produce for families in need
Get a virtual personalized message from Santa
Crossfit workout pays tribute to fallen Long Island veteran
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 update as Tier 3 mitigations start
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
WI reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Show More
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94
Mile Long Bridge project along Tri-State Tollway reaches milestone
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
More TOP STORIES News