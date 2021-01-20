localish

COVID nurse gives back to Philly homeless on her commute

PHILADELPHIA -- Arianna Hensinger is a nurse at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia who has spent the pandemic working on one of the hospital's longest-standing COVID-19 units.

In the few blocks she walks on her way to work, she passes St. John's Hospice, a men's homeless ministry in Center City.


It's a place she says she knows well.

"2020, in general, has been a tough year, and I just assumed that individuals who were already struggling, were hit even harder," said Hensinger.

"...I think that financially if we were able to help people who were struggling, we all pulled together and did what we could," she said.


She considers herself lucky to have a job through the pandemic and decides to rally her co-workers, friends, and family to collect donations for St. John's Hospice, a men's homeless shelter in Philadelphia.

"If people are able to help each other, I truly believe that they'll come through and help each other, and I think that's a perfect example on our unit," said Hensinger.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Winter skincare tips: 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips fix
Father-daughter duo create custom wooden creations
Daddy-daughter duo creates YouTube videos for autism awareness
Need to recycle your Christmas tree? These goats will eat it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
IL reports 4,822 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, inauguration
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Show More
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
Chicago restaurants could soon see return to indoor dining
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
More TOP STORIES News