Did you know real mozzarella comes from water buffalos?

Did you know real mozzarella comes from water buffalos?

Salisbury, NC -- Most people have no idea that real Mozzarella is made using the milk from water buffalos, and not cows. One married couple has decided to bring this Italian culinary tradition to the eastern US. Raising water buffalo for fresh mozzarella, creamy gourmet gelato, and an assortment of other dairy products. Co-owner David DiLoreto boasts: milk from a Water buffalo is lower in fat, more flavorful, bears more calcium, and even more protein than cow's milk.

As one of the only producers of real mozzarella in North America, they are able to bring this unique Italian staple to Americans who are in the know. While they were unable to showcase their famous mozzarella stretch for us this time, we were able to get behind the scenes for their gelato production.


If you would like to know more about their farm, please visit: www.fadingdfarm.com
