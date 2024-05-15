Guidebook 'Beer Hiking Chicago' features hiking trips with nearby breweries to check out afterward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Beer Hiking Chicago: The Tastiest Way to Discover the Windy City" is a guidebook to hiking trips all over the Chicago area, and each trip includes a nearby brewery to check out afterward.

This book features the best one- to five-hour hikes in Chicago and its suburbs, and it includes day-trip-worthy excursions in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The authors, Jessica Sedgwick and Dan Ochwat, joined ABC7 on Tuesday night to talk about combing their loves of beer and hiking.

They talked about how their idea for the book came about and how they decided which trails to feature and which breweries to pair them with.