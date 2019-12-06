Eat the same ice cream as Beyoncé at Hank's in Houston

Hank's Ice Cream has been serving fresh, handmade ice cream to Houstonians since 1985.

Among those who have eaten there? Beyonce, Mary Lou Retton and a host of Houston Texans and Oilers!

Hank's has all of your traditional flavors, but they really turn things up during the holidays, as sweet potato, egg nog and peppermint ice cream are all added to their menu.

And perhaps best of all, this ice cream shop is all about family. Hank's daughter carries her father's legacy onward.

Watch the story above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityfoodbeyoncektrkrestaurantice creamlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Half of teachers slated to return to school failed to show up: CPS
IL reports 6,839 COVID-19 cases, 126 coronavirus deaths
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Outdoor Pods at Little Village bar bringing in business during winter months
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Kyle Rittenhouse enters not guilty plea in Kenosha protest shooting
Show More
1st Chicago healthcare workers receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
Skier hanging from chairlift caught by rescuers: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News