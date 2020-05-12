Founders Give is leading the largest food drive in the history of NYC

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Founders Give makes sure that hospital workers have the fuel they need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They're leading the largest food drive in the history of NYC and they want other food to do their part to help workers on the front lines!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfoodmore in commonfood drivenursesdoctorslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on IL cases, deaths
Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Adler Planetarium celebrates 90 years with virtual art, observation party quarantine-style
Pets left alone after owners die from coronavirus
Fire destroys NW Ind. home
Show More
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Socially-distanced mariachi birthday surprise
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
6-year-old TX boy found tied up in grandma's shed
More TOP STORIES News