Good Dog: The freshest hot dogs in Houston

At Good Dog Houston, they buy local or make it by hand.

The gourmet hot dog restaurant started as a food truck in 2011, but they now have three locations in Houston.

Owners Danny Caballero and Mali Pferd said they have a passion for serving exceptional quality food.

Their unique hot dogs combine locally-sourced ingredients, fresh produce and handmade condiments for a flavor you won't find anywhere else.
