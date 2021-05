HOUSTON, Texas -- Dust off your Walkman and slip on your leg warmers the 80s are back at Houstons Hungry Like the Wolf!The nostalgic diner and bar, named after the hit 1982 Duran Duran song, is a tribute to all things 80s from arcade games to high school lockers and a spinning Rubiks cube disco ball.Even the menu is 80s-inspired, with totally rad food items like the Optimus Prime burger, the Culture Club sandwich and the Purple Rain pancakes.You can check it out at hungrylikethewolfhouston.com!