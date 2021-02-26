localish inspire

Cosplay designer creates jaw-dropping food-themed costumes

NEW YORK -- Olivia Mears wanted to be an art teacher, but after a picture of one of her incredible dresses, the 'Taco-Belle' went viral, she decided making them full-time was her calling.

"Over the years, making my art more about modeling clothes, it's been a journey," she says, "...it's also about overcoming my anxiety and my confidence issues...You can't get anything done unless you are determined yourself, and you can't rely on other people to give you the inspiration to do that."

If you want to see more of her creations, check her out on Instagram @AvantGeek.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspirefoodfashionepic cosplaydresseslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Kid starts small business cleaning headstones
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
UPS Driver Goes Viral
Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site
Man found shot to death in car in Elwood, police say
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of men: police
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
TSA's weirdest finds of 2020
Show More
Surveillance video shows SUV run red light, kill woman in Englewood, prosecutors say
'Pot for Shots': Marijuana dispensary offers free joint to anyone who gets COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
Feds pledge another DC domestic terror attack 'will not happen again'
Girl, 8, starts business to help homeless kids
More TOP STORIES News