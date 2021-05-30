localish

Mariachi Luna Llena a melting pot of cultures

EMBED <>More Videos

Mariachi Luna Llena a melting pot of cultures

Houston, TX -- Meet Mariachi Luna Llena! Rice University's mariachi band is keeping Mexican culture alive, but with a Texas twist.

If youre not familiar with a traditional Mexican Grito, get ready! Rice University's mariachi band is called Luna Llena, which translates to Full Moon.


Students and faculty formed the group in 2013 to celebrate Mexican culture and come together to perform traditional music at both public and private events.


Mariachi is usually performed to commemorate a special occasion, like a wedding, a birthday, or even a funeral.


In 2018, Mariachi Luna Llena even performed the National Anthem at a Houston Rockets game! Houston is considered one of the most diverse areas in the country, and the group represents that, with members from all over the world adding unique perspectives and talents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertlive musicmusicarts & culturektrklocalishhispanic heritage
LOCALISH
Mariachi Luna Llena a melting pot of cultures
Bakers aim to combat Asian hate
Student-founded nonprofit helping students in underserved communities
Skating through barriers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family remembers victim killed in wrong-way Dan Ryan crash that leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt
Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 802 cases, 37 deaths
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man killed in Chicago police shooting, call for cop's badge
Motorcyclists remember missing service members through parade
Avondale intersection where 'School of Rock' actor killed unsafe: group
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Wrong-way driver charged after woman killed in Loop, police say
Show More
Expert provides tips for skin protection during summer
Hiker mauled by bear at Yellowstone National Park
14 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
More TOP STORIES News