Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The taps will finally begin flowing again at Houston's 4J Brewing Company!

The 100 percent female-owned and family-operated brewery was forced to scale back to to-go orders only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the popular beer-maker is welcoming back customers, at limited capacity.

Jennifer Edwards first started 4J Brewing Company in Spring Branch in 2018 after being laid off from her banking job.

She came from long tradition of home brewers, her father included, so she decided to switch gears and open her own brewery.

4J Brewing Company draws its name from Jennifer and her sisters Jessica, Jackie and Joanna, who all help out with the family business.

Although 4J Brewing Company will begin operating with limited hours, they are thanking the community for its support and for keeping the love of craft beer alive!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrkcraft beerbeerlocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
3rd man accuses Fr. Pfleger of sexual abuse
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
3 Michelin-starred Chicago chef opens ghost kitchen serving burgers and fries
South Holland man missing for 1 month
Man, 22, charged with inciting riot by urging August looting in Chicago
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
Show More
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
Female officer must be present while serving warrants in proposed CPD policy changes
Elmhurst coffee shop owner brings coffee, coats to Chicago's homeless
Fishermen rescued from floating ice in Rockford
IL reports 2,104 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths
More TOP STORIES News