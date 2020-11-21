localish

From seafood to cinnamon rolls, Monument Inn is a must-try!

LA PORTE, Texas -- The Monument Inn is not only beloved by its customers, it has become an institution over its 46-year history.

The restaurant that overlooks the San Jacinto Monument and Houston Ship Channel in La Porte, Texas does not take anything for granted.

The current owners bought the business in 1990, and it burned down six months later. They moved to a new location, and have since overcome two major hurricanes and five tropical storms.

The Monument Inn is known for its amazing and fresh seafood, and the gorgeous view overlooking the San Jacinto Monument and Houston Ship Channel. But the restaurant is also known for its cinnamon rolls. Instead of bread or chips when you sit down, you get a basket of cinnamon rolls to start your meal. Some customers drive for hundreds of miles just for the cinnamon rolls! If you want to learn more about the Monument Inn, visit monumentinn.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la portefoodshrimpseafoodbe localish houstonktrklocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This taco food truck is EPIC!
Entrepreneur champions clothing shop in his hometown
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Poppy and Rose restaurant is giving back!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Tier 3 mitigations take effect at end of deadliest week in 6 months
5 hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting, CPD says
Chicago drive-thru holiday light shows
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by asymptomatic people
8 injured in 'active shooter incident' at Wisconsin mall
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
Show More
Cash App contact number scam steals thousands of dollars
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
Here are 3 safe ways to thaw a turkey for Thanksgiving
Kyle Rittenhouse released after posting $2M bond
Visit 'world's first' vegan Jewish deli
More TOP STORIES News