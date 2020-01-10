Pixar's short 'Wind' is a tribute to immigrant sacrifices
The two main characters of "Wind," the latest short released from Pixar's innovative SparkShorts program, are a grandmother and grandson who live on giant rocks, trapped in an endless hole, working together to find a way out. They represent the grandmother and father of the writer and director of "Wind," Edwin Chang as they sought a new life.
south koreakorean warnorth koreaimmigration
