Pixar's short 'Wind' is a tribute to immigrant sacrifices

The two main characters of "Wind," the latest short released from Pixar's innovative SparkShorts program, are a grandmother and grandson who live on giant rocks, trapped in an endless hole, working together to find a way out. They represent the grandmother and father of the writer and director of "Wind," Edwin Chang as they sought a new life.
