Service dog program works to raise money during COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- At Guide Dogs of America, canines are trained to help those who are blind, and this year the organization partnered with Tender Loving Canines to also give people with Autism and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) access to service dogs.

The trained animals are given to those who qualify for free, so officials said fundraising and donations are important. Especially because training on average is $60,000 per dog.

Despite setbacks due to the pandemic, the group is continuing to train the dogs as well as volunteers and the soon to be owners of the dog because they said they know how much of an impact they have on people's lives.

Luis Pingarron was in the Navy and suffers from PTSD, but when he was paired with his service dog, Shield, life opened up for him.

"PTSD kept me from enjoying my normal life. It kept me from going outside, it kept me from wanting to be out in public going to concerts, do normal things like going to supermarkets and things like that had become massive undertakings and endeavors, not just for myself, but also for my wife or whoever else happened to be nearby that could help me out," said Pingarron.

With the added stress of the coronavirus pandemic he says he's happy that he has Shield by his side because she saved his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarkabclocalish show (lsh)localishservice animalcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot unveils plan to protect businesses, neighborhoods
Protesters plan to shut down Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday
Illinois reports 2,264 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths
Search for missing United Airlines exec underway in Lemont
13 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area during derecho, NWS says
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Vanessa Guillen's public memorial underway at her high school
Show More
Gary, Marquette Park beaches reopen after COVID-19 closure
Lincoln Park HS council votes to remove SROs
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips.
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News