localish

Shipping containers in Pico Rivera repurposed for outdoor dining

PICO RIVERA -- Designed with bright colors and images paying tribute to the history of Pico Rivera, CA, newly crafted shipping containers sit in front of Brewjeria Company, a family-owned pub chosen to oversee the parklet.

"We've really struggled these last seven months, basically being close to the public only offering to go. So, to have this additional feature that will allow us to have more seating and that's just vibrant and is gonna catch people's eye as they're driving through Whittier Boulevard -- it really giving us hope that we're going to make it through," said Agustin Ruelas, co-founder and president of Brewjeria Company.

"We're thinking outside the box, trying to bring new ways that we can support out local businesses," said artists Alexis O'Neal. "Try to give them something that creates a community feel."

This initiative was brought forth by the City of Pico Rivera.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pico riverakabcfoodall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News at noon
2 killed, 2 injured after car plunges 70 feet off I-55
More snow coming Friday with dangerously cold temps this weekend
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
3 arrested in slayings of two teens in NW Ind. home
Dog inherits $5 million in owner's will
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
Show More
IL Walgreens begin COVID-19 vaccine appointments; state reports 102 deaths
Central IL US attorney resigns at Biden request; Lausch's future still unclear
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Rideshare drivers say 'phantom profiles' raise carjacking risk
More TOP STORIES News