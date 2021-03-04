LOS ANGELES -- Sharing Love With Others is an organization started two years ago by Maxine Sealey.
Her goal was to help the less fortunate, specifically the homeless on Skid Row. Through her organization, they are able to provide 400 meals weekly, plus water, hygiene kits, clothing and more.
The group of volunteers distribute food every Saturday to Skid Row, an area with thousands of homeless.
"My parents taught me that you should treat people the way you would want to be treated if you were in the situation," said Sealey.
Stephanie Yu discovered "Sharing Love with Others" and fell in love with what they do so she became a regular volunteer.
"This is a huge passion of mine," said Yu.
Sealey grew up in Panama and says her upbringing instilled in her the desire to help others. Her mother would remind her that all people, no matter what their circumstances, are human and need to be treated as such.
Sealey says they are in need of volunteers and donations.
"Sharing Love With Others" organization helps feed the homeless during the pandemic
ALL GOOD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News