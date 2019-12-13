If you are still looking to deck the halls for the holidays, you might want to take a trip to Delaware County to visit a truly special business.
Taddeo's Greenhouses in Havertown has been making Christmas wreaths in the same location for more than 60 years.
It's a family business that's three generations strong, making sure families around the region ring in the holiday with that special green flair.
Taddeo's Greenhouses Has Made Christmas Wreaths for More Than 60 Years!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News