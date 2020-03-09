Didgeridoos made from Texas trees used to make one-of-a-kind music

AUSTIN -- Eliot Stone first heard the sound of the didgeridoo when he was in school. He loved it so much, he was inspired to study the instrument and follow his passion to Australia.

Stone studied with master didgeridoo musicians to not only learn how to play, but how to make the incredibly unique instruments.

When Stone returned to Texas, he started Austin Aboriginal Instruments to bring the culture and sound to his hometown.

Now Stone builds his didgeridoos from Texas trees and uses the instruments to create one-of-a-kind music!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinaustraliamusic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loyola Academy in Wilmette closed after student exposed to person with COVID-19
BREAKING: Dow Jones tumbles more than 2,000 points
21 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
4 injured in shooting on I-94 in South Holland: ISP
Spring break child safety travel tips for hotel rooms, rental homes
1st Ill. sportsbook opens at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines Monday
'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
Show More
Man grabbed 13-year-old girl's hand, kissed it in Wicker Park, police say
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed: health officials
COVID-19 Outbreak: Grand Princess cruise ship scheduled to dock in Bay Area
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, rainy Monday
More TOP STORIES News