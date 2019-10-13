Texas YouTube star shares journey as teen immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena, Texas YouTube star who shares what life is like as a U.S. immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers with his most viewed upload hitting more than 5 million views.

Verastegui says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Verastegui is currently an intern with Pasadena Independent School District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicoyoutubeall goodktrkfeel goodlocalishimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds in Chicago protest Breonna Taylor decision
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Latinos and the Census with Rob Elgas
Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits
Illinois Nurses Association, UI Health reach tentative deal after strike
Dreadhead Cowboy's horse could be euthanized: state
IL reports 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Show More
Americans loading up on Halloween candy, trick or treat - or not
Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of licorice
Chicago church that held Emmett Till's funeral listed among most endangered US structures
Boystown changes name for inclusivity
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News