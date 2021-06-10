abc13 plus galveston

The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!

The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!

GALVESTON, Texas -- When you walk through the front door of the Gypsy Joynt, you cant help but feel at home.

The family-run restaurant is known for homestyle cooking with a funky vibe. From shawls hung over the windows and beads from the ceiling, the fun eatery in Galveston, Texas is known for being eclectic.

The Weller family first opened the Gypsy Joynt on Galveston Island in 2016, and it was named the citys restaurant of the year in 2017.


The whimsical menu is huge, with everything from burgers to hot dogs, pizza and sandwiches. Where else can you get a Unicorn Dog, topped with barbecue sauce, mac and cheese and Fruity Pebbles - or a Sleazy Mac & Cheese made with crawfish, bacon, asparagus and jalapenos?

To check out the menu, go to gypsyjoynt.com.
The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!
