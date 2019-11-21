The Running Group Beating Parkinson's Disease One Step at a Time

Runners in this group share a love for pounding the pavement, but also a goal to beat Parkinson's disease.

That's why every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, you can find these guys at the Montrose Lakefront Track.

Neurologist Dr. Danny Bega said Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease.

"Certain areas of the brain are deteriorating," Bega said. "The hallmark of Parkinson's disease is a loss of dopamine and with that comes motor dysfunction."

Runner Jim Kroeger called the disease "a bully."

"It slowly robs you of your ability to eat, to swallow, to move, and the way to beat a bully is to stand up and fight," Kroeger said.

Chris Dell, who coordinates the running club, said there's no cure for Parkinson's but he learned that rigorous daily exercise can mitigate the severity of symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

"I have Parkinson's, but I chose not be defined by my Parkinson's," said runner Bob Bansfield.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Chicago police officers injured in West Side crash
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Tennessee
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Show More
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Cresco Labs prepares for marijuana 'green rush'
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Starbucks to sell tumbler that comes with a month of free coffee
More TOP STORIES News