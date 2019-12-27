There Are over 300k X-Mas Lights on the Miracle on South 13th Street

For the past 20 plus years, the residents of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia have come together to put together one of the best Holiday Lights displays in the city.

Philadelphians have dubbed it Miracle on South 13th Street and people come from far and wide to see the festive display. We catch up with some of the hosts on this festive block and get a review from some of the attendees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiamy go tolocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lansing Hooters shooting causes panic
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Lurie patient data wrongfully accessed: hospital
Maple Tree Inn will likely reopen in mid-January
Children rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building
Man, 47, missing, last seen in West Englewood on Dec. 16: Police
Show More
Authorities search for man wanted for mail, packages thefts in Grand Crossing
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Hydro Cycle: Spin Class in a Pool
Funeral held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
More TOP STORIES News